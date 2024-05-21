Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 5,000 Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Philadelphia Trust Co. reduced its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,201,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. owned about 0.40% of The Gabelli Equity Trust worth $6,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GAB. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 10,000 shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Gabelli Equity Trust stock remained flat at $5.60 during midday trading on Tuesday. 241,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,172. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.24. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $5.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

