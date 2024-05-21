UL Solutions (ULS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

UL Solutions (NYSE: ULS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/21/2024 – UL Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2024 – UL Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/7/2024 – UL Solutions is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2024 – UL Solutions is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2024 – UL Solutions is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2024 – UL Solutions is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2024 – UL Solutions is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2024 – UL Solutions is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2024 – UL Solutions is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2024 – UL Solutions is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2024 – UL Solutions is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2024 – UL Solutions is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2024 – UL Solutions is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

UL Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of UL Solutions stock traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $39.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,558. UL Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $39.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at UL Solutions

In other UL Solutions news, Director James M. Shannon bought 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $199,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UL Solutions news, Director James M. Shannon bought 7,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $199,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,976. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 89,285 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 199,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,916 over the last quarter.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UL Solutions Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UL Solutions Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.