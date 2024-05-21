Philadelphia Trust Co. Buys Shares of 26,427 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 153,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,245,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,078,000 after purchasing an additional 449,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
Citigroup Stock Performance
Citigroup stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,084,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,828,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $122.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $64.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.65.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.72%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.85.
About Citigroup
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
