Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 536 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,791 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,013 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $1,303,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 50,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Shares of INTC opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.09. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

