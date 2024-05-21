Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,260,982 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 114,660 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Workday worth $624,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,010,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,010,244,000 after buying an additional 263,994 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Workday by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,348,000 after buying an additional 1,406,153 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $848,726,000 after acquiring an additional 78,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Workday by 47.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,021,000 after acquiring an additional 872,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.71. 389,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,895. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $261.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $191.04 and a 52-week high of $311.28.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.64.

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total value of $1,352,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,404,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,404,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total value of $109,695.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,521 shares in the company, valued at $44,177,554.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,691 shares of company stock worth $117,731,569 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

