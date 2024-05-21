Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,667,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 116,098 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 1.1% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,298,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,558,598,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 15,039.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,010,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,859 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,654,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,978 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 142.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $252,085,000 after purchasing an additional 392,427 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 475,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $231,258,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $6.19 on Tuesday, reaching $647.01. 982,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,273,412. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $604.92 and its 200-day moving average is $544.64. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $648.03.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $15,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,854,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,039 shares of company stock worth $46,401,083 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.53.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

