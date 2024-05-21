Associated Banc Corp Has $903,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $788,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC raised their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.76.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 over the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.07. 371,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,999,256. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $97.29 and a 1 year high of $132.77. The firm has a market cap of $341.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.48 and its 200 day moving average is $114.64.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

