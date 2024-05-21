Balentine LLC Acquires 558 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Balentine LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $367,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $28,553,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,703,613.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $908,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $28,553,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at $11,703,613.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 376,972 shares of company stock worth $39,133,366. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CHD shares. Argus raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.56.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.86. The company had a trading volume of 95,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,637. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $108.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

