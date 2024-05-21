Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $389.62. The stock had a trading volume of 112,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,918. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $399.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.44. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $456.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.53.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

