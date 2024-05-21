Philadelphia Trust Co. Grows Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,623 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,886,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,848,663. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.56.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

