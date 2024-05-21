Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Shares Purchased by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Leonardo DRS accounts for about 1.0% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Philadelphia Trust Co. owned about 0.20% of Leonardo DRS worth $10,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 1,280.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the third quarter worth about $280,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Leonardo DRS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DRS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.43. 144,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,241. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.79. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $24.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Leonardo DRS ( NASDAQ:DRS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Leonardo DRS’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Leonardo DRS from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DRS

About Leonardo DRS

(Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.