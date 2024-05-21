Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Grows Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,050 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in GSK were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,199 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter worth $1,158,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 590.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,686 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 38,211 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $44.62. 1,034,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,475,195. The company has a market cap of $92.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.87. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

GSK Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

