Balentine LLC Has $589,000 Stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Kellanova by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,891,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,504,000 after buying an additional 655,686 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in Kellanova by 757.6% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Kellanova by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 849,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,469,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kellanova by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 70,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.85.

Kellanova Price Performance

Kellanova stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $61.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.53. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $69.61.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.90%.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $4,847,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,686,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,594,413.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $4,847,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,686,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,594,413.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 943,400 shares of company stock worth $53,719,666 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.