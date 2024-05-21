Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,725,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,218 shares during the period. RTX makes up 0.8% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $902,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 90,520.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of RTX by 30.3% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of RTX by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in RTX by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Bank of America boosted their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,266,459. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.75. The stock had a trading volume of 968,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,842,226. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $107.82. The company has a market capitalization of $140.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.75.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

