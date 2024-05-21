Philadelphia Trust Co. Has $8.30 Million Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,544 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $8,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,573 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,784 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,322,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,575 shares of company stock valued at $11,491,006. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.95.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $198.90. 177,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.41 and a 12 month high of $211.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.73.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

