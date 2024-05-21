GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC lifted its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,449 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GSK by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,050 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GSK by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,199 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth about $1,158,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GSK by 590.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,686 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 38,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Price Performance

NYSE:GSK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.60. 1,136,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,475,195. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $92.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.36 and a 200 day moving average of $39.91.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.3762 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GSK’s payout ratio is 53.26%.

GSK Company Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.