Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 470,053 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,265,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470,053 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 0.8% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.74% of United Parcel Service worth $985,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 30,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.7 %

UPS stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.62. 568,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,010,445. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

