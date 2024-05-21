Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 170,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,450 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 30,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Coterra Energy by 273.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 73,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 53,896 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 706,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,033,000 after buying an additional 226,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTRA. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coterra Energy news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Coterra Energy stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,026,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,568,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.22. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.