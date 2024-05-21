Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Acquires 655,686 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,891,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655,686 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned 1.43% of Kellanova worth $273,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter valued at $150,184,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,990,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,485 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,890,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,922 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth about $38,939,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth about $32,913,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.19. 114,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,118,852. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.39. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $69.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s payout ratio is currently 83.90%.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,769.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kellanova news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $4,360,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,542,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,003,649.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 943,400 shares of company stock valued at $53,719,666 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on K. TD Cowen raised their price target on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kellanova in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.85.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

