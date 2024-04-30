NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK) CEO Buys $218,850.00 in Stock

NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph P. Campanelli bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $218,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ NBBK traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,961. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gray Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp in the first quarter worth $273,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $915,000. Lynch & Associates IN acquired a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp in the first quarter worth $957,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,076,000.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NB Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

