Cornerstone Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lowered its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 577,314 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,152,000 after purchasing an additional 282,880 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,068,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Devon Energy by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 41,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

DVN opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.47. The company has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 2.16.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

