Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 849 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 672,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,977,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

MMC stock opened at $209.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $103.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.81. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.47 and a 52 week high of $210.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $2,048,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,751 shares of company stock worth $7,448,163 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

