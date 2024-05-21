ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC

Mckinley Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for about 1.0% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOW. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $808.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,527.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $774.18 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.13 and a 1 year high of $815.32. The company has a market cap of $158.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $748.01 and a 200-day moving average of $728.87.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.