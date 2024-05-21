Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,994,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,454,000 after buying an additional 1,219,015 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,627,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,584,000 after buying an additional 296,317 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,560,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,295,000 after buying an additional 502,304 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,550,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,721,000 after buying an additional 356,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $950,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $78.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.79. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $5,025,530.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 60,741,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,670,416,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 672,036 shares of company stock worth $49,281,565. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

