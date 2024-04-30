Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Sells $554,140.16 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, April 29th, Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.39, for a total value of $141,146.64.

On Monday, March 11th, Robert Desantis sold 329 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.16, for a total value of $128,362.64.

On Friday, March 8th, Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80.

ISRG stock traded down $3.52 on Tuesday, hitting $370.62. 1,204,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,873. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $386.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.50. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $403.76. The stock has a market cap of $131.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Barclays raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.17.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 498.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.8% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

