Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 77.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,167 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654,614 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,021,000 after buying an additional 4,526,199 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,354,000 after buying an additional 4,350,862 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,631,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,904,000 after buying an additional 225,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $718,995,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO opened at $132.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $596.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.68. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $75.56 and a 1-year high of $138.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.