Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Senior Officer Sells C$1,035,092.00 in Stock

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) Senior Officer Jason Phillips sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.75, for a total transaction of C$1,035,092.00.
CLS traded up C$0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$71.06. 84,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,021. The company has a market cap of C$8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$62.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$50.20. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of C$15.12 and a 1 year high of C$72.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.65.
Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.04. Celestica had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of C$2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 4.5426908 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.
