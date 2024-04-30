Steven E. Cunningham Sells 30,590 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 30,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,927,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,927,919. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Enova International Stock Performance

NYSE ENVA traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $60.53. 236,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,670. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.70 and its 200 day moving average is $53.91. Enova International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.15.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $583.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.34 million. Enova International had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENVA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enova International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Enova International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Enova International from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Enova International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

Institutional Trading of Enova International

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. Orchard Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 232,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 53,647 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Enova International by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 137,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,635,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Enova International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enova International during the 3rd quarter worth $928,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at $957,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

