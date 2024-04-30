Steven E. Cunningham Sells 30,590 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 30,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,927,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,927,919. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Enova International Stock Performance
NYSE ENVA traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $60.53. 236,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,670. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.70 and its 200 day moving average is $53.91. Enova International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.15.
Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $583.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.34 million. Enova International had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Enova International
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. Orchard Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 232,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 53,647 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Enova International by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 137,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,635,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Enova International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enova International during the 3rd quarter worth $928,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at $957,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.
About Enova International
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.
