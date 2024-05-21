Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Receives $37.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMKR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. Amkor Technology has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $780,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,887,385.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $87,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,485.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $780,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,887,385.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,047,552 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,976,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,847,000 after purchasing an additional 219,638 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,860,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,421,000 after purchasing an additional 244,026 shares during the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 2,350,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,110,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,939,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,835,000 after acquiring an additional 547,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,852,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,626,000 after acquiring an additional 141,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

