Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.63.

EXPD has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Expeditors International of Washington

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

Institutional Trading of Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at about $725,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 62,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 24.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.5% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $118.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.28 and a 200-day moving average of $120.85. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $107.03 and a 52-week high of $131.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.24%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.