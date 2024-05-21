Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

IVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Inventiva from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Inventiva from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ IVA opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86. Inventiva has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $5.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inventiva stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. 19.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidoses type VI.

