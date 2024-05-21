Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$191.50.

FNV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$182.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$141.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$207.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$186.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of C$139.19 and a 12 month high of C$208.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$164.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$155.19. The company has a market cap of C$33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.62.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$412.95 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 39.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 4.4911334 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.487 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently -58.06%.

Insider Transactions at Franco-Nevada

In other news, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 10,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.29, for a total value of C$1,722,952.91. In other Franco-Nevada news, Director Jacques Perron purchased 290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$173.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,184.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$170,108.15. Also, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 10,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.29, for a total value of C$1,722,952.91. Insiders have sold 16,839 shares of company stock worth $2,686,396 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.