Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$86.77.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATD shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Down 0.1 %

TSE:ATD opened at C$75.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$63.29 and a 1-year high of C$87.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$72.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$76.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$78.66.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C($0.26). Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of C$26.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$28.03 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.343894 earnings per share for the current year.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

