SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Receives $9.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.40.

Several analysts have commented on STKL shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

In other SunOpta news, insider Joseph Ennen sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,743,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,012,019.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Joseph Ennen sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,743,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,012,019.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian W. Kocher bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at about $752,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 482,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 193,484 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,375,000. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 556,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

STKL stock opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.22. SunOpta has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $7.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.87 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.50%. SunOpta’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SunOpta will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

