SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Receives $9.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.40.
Several analysts have commented on STKL shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of SunOpta from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STKL
Insider Activity at SunOpta
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunOpta
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at about $752,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 482,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 193,484 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,375,000. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 556,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.
SunOpta Price Performance
STKL stock opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.22. SunOpta has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $7.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.87 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.50%. SunOpta’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SunOpta will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.
About SunOpta
SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SunOpta
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.