Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives $219.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $229.30.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IBP shares. Benchmark increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $226.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products Price Performance

IBP opened at $213.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.79 and a 200 day moving average of $203.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $103.50 and a 52-week high of $263.76.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $720.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.59 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 45.41%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Installed Building Products news, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total transaction of $1,379,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,464.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $116,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,596. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Niswonger sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.84, for a total transaction of $1,379,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,619 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,772 over the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 253.7% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.