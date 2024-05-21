Analysts Set Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) PT at $64.86

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.86.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARCT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 8th.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,565 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $299,860.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 490,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,185,813.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $478,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 224.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 114,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 79,387 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,738,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 172,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 121,526 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,977,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $821.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.65. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $43.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.75.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by $1.37. The business had revenue of $33.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.14 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.59% and a negative return on equity of 37.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -4.39 EPS for the current year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

