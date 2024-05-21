NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives $19.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.78.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 1.12. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $21.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average is $16.09.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $156.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.82 million. Research analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NeoGenomics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,211,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,397,000 after acquiring an additional 41,354 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,643,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,397 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,926,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,535,000 after buying an additional 897,843 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,006,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,650,000 after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 26.7% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,513,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,914,000 after acquiring an additional 529,178 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

