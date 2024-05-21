DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DRH shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 25,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,864 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 66,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 109,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DRH opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.61. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.07.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.45 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Further Reading

