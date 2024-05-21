Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF)

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 55.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Abrdn Australia Equity Fund alerts:

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Stock Performance

IAF opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. Abrdn Australia Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Australia Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.