eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,462 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. GHE LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in eBay by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of eBay by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 48,235 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,233 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $53.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.76. The company has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. eBay’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.45.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

