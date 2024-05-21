Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,670 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 4.9% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of AON by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in AON by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Up 0.2 %

AON opened at $292.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.39. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $268.06 and a 52 week high of $347.37. The stock has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,083.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $276.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,766,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on AON from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AON

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.