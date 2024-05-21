Mckinley Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 777.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,312 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 15,339 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.1% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 393 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $640.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $644.37. The stock has a market cap of $276.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $604.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $544.64.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.53.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $3,492,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $3,492,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,039 shares of company stock valued at $46,401,083. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

