Orica Limited (ASX:ORI) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.19

Orica Limited (ASX:ORI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, May 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Orica’s previous interim dividend of $0.18.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.04.

In other news, insider John Beevers acquired 1,894 shares of Orica stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$15.84 ($10.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,999.07 ($19,999.38). 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Orica Limited manufactures, distributes, and sells commercial blasting systems, mining and tunnelling support systems, and various chemical products and services in Australia, Peru, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic explosive ranges; technical services and solutions; and supplementary services.

