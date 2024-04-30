Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Director Purchases $193,590.00 in Stock

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) Director Guy C. Hachey bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,590. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hexcel Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of HXL stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.21. 1,715,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,399. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $79.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $472.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.93 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

A number of research firms have commented on HXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,597,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,146,000 after acquiring an additional 864,405 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,850,000 after acquiring an additional 724,280 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 102.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,917,000 after acquiring an additional 325,369 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 18.8% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,462,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,254,000 after acquiring an additional 231,207 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

