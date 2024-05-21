InterContinental Hotels Group’s (IHG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 84 ($1.07) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 98.93% from the stock’s current price.

IHG has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,400 ($68.63) to GBX 6,100 ($77.53) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,000 ($76.26) to GBX 7,400 ($94.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,362.33 ($68.15).

Shares of IHG traded down GBX 84 ($1.07) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 7,816 ($99.34). 408,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,977. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,980 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,444.09. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,178 ($65.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,790 ($111.72). The stock has a market cap of £12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,219.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

