Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,180 ($27.71) target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.43% from the company’s current price.

Smiths Group Stock Performance

LON SMIN traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,738 ($22.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,228. The stock has a market cap of £6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2,636.36, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,644.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,654.92. Smiths Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,517.50 ($19.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,776.50 ($22.58). The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smiths Group

In other news, insider Richard Howes purchased 111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,603 ($20.37) per share, for a total transaction of £1,779.33 ($2,261.48). 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

