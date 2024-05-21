JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AZN. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a £105 ($133.45) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a £113 ($143.62) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($152.52) to £130 ($165.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of £118 ($149.97).
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.
