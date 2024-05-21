Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Downgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1 – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 260 ($3.30) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 250 ($3.18). Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.71% from the company’s previous close.

Adriatic Metals Stock Performance

Shares of ADT1 stock traded down GBX 4.05 ($0.05) on Monday, hitting GBX 245.95 ($3.13). The company had a trading volume of 346,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,104. The firm has a market cap of £753.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3,062.50 and a beta of 1.18. Adriatic Metals has a twelve month low of GBX 146 ($1.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 253.50 ($3.22). The company has a quick ratio of 23.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 215.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 189.51.

About Adriatic Metals

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It primarily explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Vare Silver Project covering an area of approximately 44 square kilometers located in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

