Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Downgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1 – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 260 ($3.30) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 250 ($3.18). Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.71% from the company’s previous close.
Adriatic Metals Stock Performance
Shares of ADT1 stock traded down GBX 4.05 ($0.05) on Monday, hitting GBX 245.95 ($3.13). The company had a trading volume of 346,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,104. The firm has a market cap of £753.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3,062.50 and a beta of 1.18. Adriatic Metals has a twelve month low of GBX 146 ($1.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 253.50 ($3.22). The company has a quick ratio of 23.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 215.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 189.51.
About Adriatic Metals
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Adriatic Metals
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Buy the Dip in Palo Alto Networks; Analysts Raise Targets
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Comeback Alert: Shopify’s Rally Is About to Begin
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Get Paid While You Wait – OneMain’s Juicy Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.