Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Receives “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 50 ($0.64) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.73% from the company’s current price.

Watkin Jones Stock Performance

Shares of LON WJG traded down GBX 3.23 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 50.37 ($0.64). The stock had a trading volume of 3,104,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,727. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 47.62. Watkin Jones has a one year low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a one year high of GBX 99.90 ($1.27). The stock has a market cap of £129.27 million, a PE ratio of -387.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.71, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Get Watkin Jones alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sarah Sergeant sold 44,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.55), for a total transaction of £18,985.79 ($24,130.39). Company insiders own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

About Watkin Jones

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent/private rental sector property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Watkin Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watkin Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.