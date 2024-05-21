The Goldman Sachs Group Increases PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target to $32.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 20.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PTCT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.07.

PTCT traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.42. The company had a trading volume of 133,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,654. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.63. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $59.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.20.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $83,655.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,807 shares in the company, valued at $5,620,336.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,849 shares of company stock worth $124,107 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 21.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,605,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,714,000 after purchasing an additional 282,422 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 40.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,669,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,223 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 268.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $3,302,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 148.3% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 58,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 35,055 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

